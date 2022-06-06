TDP leaders stopped from visiting Rushikonda

Visakhapatnam : Tension prevailed for some time as the TDP leaders called for the formation of a human chain at Rushikonda here on Sunday as a part of an environmental protection programme.

However, police blocked the protesters who were going ahead to plant saplings and form a human chain at Rishikonda.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chukka Srinivasarao along with other cops reached the spot and stopped the TDP leaders and shifted them to the police station.

Condemning the police attitude, the TDP leaders staged a dharna on the spot and raised slogans against the YSRCP government. Speaking on the occasion, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying Rushikonda hill to suit his 'luxurious lifestyle'. Also, he alleged that the CM had tried to mislead the Supreme Court by stating that 50 percent of the works were completed at Rushikonda which did not even start.

Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju brought the facts to the notice of Supreme Court and it issued appropriate directions, he said.

Former TDP minister demanded an answer from Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna and environmental officials on the violations taking place at Rushikonda.

Former MLA Gandi Babjji, Bhimili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu, women and youth leaders were present.