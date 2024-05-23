Live
- Executive, MBA, BBA programmes to advance fintech education launched
- IIT Jodhpur study sheds fresh light on air pollution hazards
- Sobhita Dhulipala recaps her Cannes Film Festival experience, see her Instagram post
- Real-world application of STEM education
- Despite rewriting national records, Tejas Shirse, Jyothi Yarraji fall short of Paris Olympics 2024 qualification
- ‘TDP will win more than 130 seats’
- Kelly Rowland Appears to Argue with Security Guard on Cannes Red Carpet
- Kothapalli: Residents demand drinking water supply
- Fruits of mining reforms in next 6 yrs
- Indian CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users: Update Browser Immediately
Just In
TDP Leaders Under House Arrest as Police Prevent 'Chalo Macherla' Visit
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were placed under house arrest by the police in anticipation of the 'Chalo Macherla' event scheduled for...
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were placed under house arrest by the police in anticipation of the 'Chalo Macherla' event scheduled for Thursday. The event was organized to visit the victims who were injured in violence during the recent polling in the area.
Former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, TDP leaders Julakanti Brahma Reddy and Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao were among those who were prevented from leaving their homes by the police. This decision was made as a precautionary measure to avoid any potential incidents or confrontations during the planned visit.
TDP leaders have expressed their frustration and anger at being unable to visit their injured workers and have criticized the police's actions. Despite their protests, the police have maintained their stance and have enforced strict restrictions to ensure the safety and security of the area.