TDP Leaders Under House Arrest as Police Prevent 'Chalo Macherla' Visit

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were placed under house arrest by the police in anticipation of the 'Chalo Macherla' event scheduled for Thursday. The event was organized to visit the victims who were injured in violence during the recent polling in the area.

Former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, TDP leaders Julakanti Brahma Reddy and Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao were among those who were prevented from leaving their homes by the police. This decision was made as a precautionary measure to avoid any potential incidents or confrontations during the planned visit.

TDP leaders have expressed their frustration and anger at being unable to visit their injured workers and have criticized the police's actions. Despite their protests, the police have maintained their stance and have enforced strict restrictions to ensure the safety and security of the area.