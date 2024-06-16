Whisky pioneer Paul John advocates for shift in Indian drinking habits

Paul John, the renowned Indian whisky pioneer and owner of the award-winning John Distilleries, has called for a significant change in the liquor consumption habits of Indians. He believes that as a country with a diverse liquor profile, India needs to develop a palate for finer notes in alcoholic beverages.



In a recent interview, John expressed his concerns about the Indian liquor industry’s long-standing practice of predominantly selling rum and mislabeling brandy or whiskey. “This has been happening for 200 years,” John remarked, emphasizing the need for a shift in consumption habits. He pointed out the common Indian practice of diluting single-malt whisky with water, which he believes undermines the quality of the drink.

“I don’t know whether you can blame the Britishers because they introduced the system of Indian-made foreign liquor when they were making all this stuff like foreign liquor, but it was all completely Indian-made,” John explained. He aims to transform Indian consumers’ preferences from rum to single-malt whisky. “If the consumer gets that right, my job is done,” he said, highlighting the importance of appreciating the flavor notes and profile of the liquor.

John stressed that Indian consumers should be served higher-end liquor with a focus on flavor and character. “Ideally, it should be had with either no water or very less water,” he added, advocating for a more authentic consumption experience.

India is a major producer of molasses, which is often used to make liquor that is then labeled differently after adding color. “I think it’s only in the last seven or eight years that the government has promoted a lot of grain-based distilleries where we have started making alcohol from different types of grains,” John noted, indicating a positive shift in the industry.

Recently, John Distilleries’ Malhar Citrus Indian Craft Gin was awarded the gold medal, and the Malhar Classic Dry Indian Craft Gin received the bronze medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in the US. This recognition highlights the potential for Indian-made premium liquors on the global stage.

However, John identified logistical challenges as a significant hurdle for his world-class liquors. The process of getting a bottle from inventory in India to stores abroad can take 5-6 months. “I would be happy if they could make it a lot easier. The shipping time takes almost three to six months before we can get a product into a retail shop in any particular country,” he explained.

John cited the example of their limited-edition Christmas release, which requires meticulous planning starting as early as February or March to ensure it reaches stores by October. “I think this is an area where I would like to see some positive changes,” he concluded, hoping for improved logistical support from authorities.

As India continues to evolve its liquor industry, Paul John’s vision for a refined and educated consumer base could pave the way for a new era of high-quality, flavor-focused drinking experiences in the country.