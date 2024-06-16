Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements made for Bakrid says SP Harshavardhan Raju

Tirupati : Elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of Bakrid festival on Monday, said SP Harshavardhan Raju.

In a statement here on Saturday, Raju extended greetings to the members of Muslim community and urged them to cooperate with the district administration for the smooth conduct of Bakrid.

He said as cow slaughtering is prohibited in the district, the police set up nine check-posts at various places to prevent smuggling of cows. Tight security has been provided at all mosques and traffic also diverted for the smooth movement of vehicles at places where big congregation of Muslims is expected.

In the same breath, the SP warned of action on those trying to create trouble by posting provocative posts on social media. He said strict action will be taken against them. He also set up a WhatsApp number 8099999977.

