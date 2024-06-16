Narayana assumes charges as minister, says Amaravati construction to be completed in two years

Minister of Urban and Municipal Administration, Narayana, has announced that the first phase of capital formation in Amaravati will be completed within two and a half years. He has also assured that the construction of the capital will follow the old master plan.

Upon taking charge as the Minister, Narayana was congratulated by the farmers of Amaravati and JAC leaders. He pledged to address any legal complications surrounding the project, stating that justice will be served.



Narayana further detailed plans for the development of Amaravati, including the completion of 3,600 kilometers of roads and the implementation of drinking water facilities. Tenders worth 48 thousand crores have already been called, with payments amounting to Rs.10 thousand crores.



The Minister expressed his commitment to investigating any instances of theft within the capital. He emphasized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision for Amaravati to become one of the top 5 capitals in the world.



In a show of cooperation, Amaravati farmers have donated 33,000 acres of land for the capital's development without any legal disputes. With this level of support, Narayana is hopeful that the construction of Amaravati will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

