TDP leaders were stopped from going to the Polavaram project and arrested

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On Saturday morning, the police stopped a group of TDP leaders who had left to visit the Polavaram project. Telugu Desam Party leaders including former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, TDP constituency in-charges Badeti Chanti, Maddipati Venkataraju, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu, and others are among those who left for the Polavaram visit from Vijayawada. Gopalapuram police stopped them at Kovvurupadu of Gopalapuram Mandal. The TDP leaders refused when the police told them to turn back and leave. In this order, there was a tense atmosphere for a while. The police arrested the TDP leaders and they were taken to Gopalapuram police station.

The TDP leaders were furious at the behavior of the police. They alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed Polavaram. They criticized that the government is playing games to prevent anyone from going to the project because of the fear of irregularities and failures. They reminded when Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, lakhs of people also visited the project and inspected the constructions.

Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao went to the Polavaram project on a motorcycle under the blindfold of the police while the argument was going on between the police and the TDP leaders. He was also stopped by the police at the main gate of Polavaram and arrested.