TDP letter is full of false allegations, says Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Terming as baseless the allegations levelled by TDP in the letter submitted to President Ramnath Kovind YSRCP has said it was not vindictive and the governance has been transparent.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Party MLA Ambati Rambabu said the 52-page letter was a bundle of lies and it seems that Chandrababu Naidu is trying to get closer to Centre with ulterior motives. Chandrababu Naidu scared that his corruption is being exposed and is trying all the gimmicks but law will take its own course.

"All the 52 pages are just baseless allegations against the government and this is one another evil act of Chandrababu Naidu political drama, to stay safe."

MLA Rambabu said that during the 2019 elections, Chandrababu Naidu differed with the Union Government and even went on multiple agitations against BJP. But now with fear of cases, Naidu is trying to make peace with the Centre to protect him from getting arrested. Chandrababu Naidu is well experienced with these cheap politics and sent his team all the way to Delhi.

While everyone in the State knew the irregularities of JC Prabhakar Reddy and was arrested with proper evidence, TDP members are calling it an illegal arrest. Also, when a person is murdered in broad daylight and a piece of clear evidence shows the involvement of Kollu Ravindra, Naidu terms it illegal. Even in the case of Atchannaidu, TDP leaders are backing him despite having clear proofs. "Everyone is equal before the law and no matter who the corrupt is or in what position they are," said MLA Ambati.

"In the last 13 months, we proved ourselves with zero corruption and transparency. As promised to the public, we are also taking action against those involved with corruption in the previous government. The State government is committed to providing transparent governance to the public and will also hold enquiries on every scam that took place in the previous government and take necessary action."

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at Tirupati, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said TDP, under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, has been conspiring against the state government by making false allegations to stop funds from the Central Government.

He flayed Naidu for criticising the Government for distributing 30lakh houses to poor and said it was Naidu who is against the poor and becoming a hindrance to the development in the state. "TDP Rajya Sabha MPs joined BJP and it was Naidu who let them into BJP fearing of cases against his corruption in the previous government."