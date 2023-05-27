TDP Mahanadu: Delegates flock to venue in large numbers

Rajahmahendravaram: The venue for Mahanadu is buzzing with high activity as large number of delegates are reaching the venue in all possible mode of transport including motor boats.

The TDP has made arrangements to organise the Mahanadu in a grand manner to mark the centenary celebrations of the founder of the Telugu Desam Party and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Mahanadu will be held for two days. Leaders are confident that this Mahanadu will help to strengthen TDP in Godavari district.

TDP workers from all over AP and Telangana have reached Rajahmundry and it has become a buzz. TDP ranks have made eye-catching arrangements for Mahanadu in Vemagiri near Rajamahendravaram. 9 galleries were arranged to seat 15,000 people. An exhibition was arranged with the photos of Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra.

As part of Mahanadu, the registration program of representatives will be held on Saturday at 10 am followed by Photo exhibition at 10.30, blood donation camp at 10.45, torch lighting at 10.50. Later, at 11.00 am, the General Secretary's report on AP and Telangana will be released and condolence announcement for the deceased party workers and leaders.

At 11.50 am there will be a speech and inaugural address by National President Chandrababu Babu. After that, from 12.15 pm, resolutions will be passed on various issues.