Live
- YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
- Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair
Just In
TDP may field Vemireddy Prashanthi in Kovuru
Party sources say she is the best choice for the seat as she is related to Nallapureddy family, which has a strong hold over the constituency and she can match the YSRCP candidate Nallapureddy Prasannakumar Reddy in terms of financial clout
Nellore: The election for Kovuru Assembly constituency in Nellore districts is turning into an interesting episode as the TDP is said to have decided to field Vemireddy Prashanthi, who is the chairperson of TTD Advisory Board in Delhi. She is wife of former Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.
She would be the second woman candidate to contest from here. In 2009, Tupakula Munemma (ST) of Praja Rajyam Party had contested the polls.
Its learnt that TDP came to the conclusion that Prashanthi is the best candidate to take on the YSRCP since it is the strong hold of Nallapureddy family. Incidentally, Prashanthi is related to Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy.
Earlier, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy tried ticket for his wife when he was in YSRCP, but the party did not agree as party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy favoured candidature of Mahmood Khaleel. The YSRCP did not consult Vemireddy over its choice.
Feeling insulted and sidelined in the party, Vemireddy and his wife Prashanthi switched over to Telugu Desam Party. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly responded positively when Vemireddy suggested that his wife should be fielded from Kovuru Assembly seat.
TDP sources felt that she could be the best choice for two reasons, since she is related to Nallapureddy family, which had established its hold over the constituency for the last four decades, and also she can match the YSRCP candidate in terms of spending during the elections.
It was alleged that his proposal to field his wife from Kovuru Assembly segment materialised after Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy held discussions with the most important leaders in Kovuru constituency including former Kovuru MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and other leaders on Sunday, seeking their cooperation in the elections.