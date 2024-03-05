TDP may field Vemireddy Prashanthi in Kovuru

Nellore: The election for Kovuru Assembly constituency in Nellore districts is turning into an interesting episode as the TDP is said to have decided to field Vemireddy Prashanthi, who is the chairperson of TTD Advisory Board in Delhi. She is wife of former Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

She would be the second woman candidate to contest from here. In 2009, Tupakula Munemma (ST) of Praja Rajyam Party had contested the polls.

Its learnt that TDP came to the conclusion that Prashanthi is the best candidate to take on the YSRCP since it is the strong hold of Nallapureddy family. Incidentally, Prashanthi is related to Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy.

Earlier, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy tried ticket for his wife when he was in YSRCP, but the party did not agree as party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy favoured candidature of Mahmood Khaleel. The YSRCP did not consult Vemireddy over its choice.

Feeling insulted and sidelined in the party, Vemireddy and his wife Prashanthi switched over to Telugu Desam Party. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly responded positively when Vemireddy suggested that his wife should be fielded from Kovuru Assembly seat.

TDP sources felt that she could be the best choice for two reasons, since she is related to Nallapureddy family, which had established its hold over the constituency for the last four decades, and also she can match the YSRCP candidate in terms of spending during the elections.

It was alleged that his proposal to field his wife from Kovuru Assembly segment materialised after Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy held discussions with the most important leaders in Kovuru constituency including former Kovuru MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and other leaders on Sunday, seeking their cooperation in the elections.