In the rural areas of Kadiri, the Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad is leading a robust election campaign, with people expressing joy over the NDA alliance manifesto. As Venkataprasad goes to the people with a focus on development and welfare, villagers are voicing their support for the TDP leader and their distrust for the YCP government.

During his campaign in several villages of Thanakallu Mandal, Venkataprasad has been met with enthusiasm from the people. They are showering him with flowers and performing aarti, showing their excitement for the promises made in the NDA alliance manifesto. Villagers are rejecting the manifesto released by Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that they are not willing to be deceived again by the current government.

The rural masses are expressing confidence in Venkataprasad and the TDP, believing that they will bring about positive change and development in the state. The villagers are adamant in their stance against the YCP government, stating that the state has suffered enough under their rule.

As Venkataprasad continues his campaign, he is highlighting the welfare programs and development initiatives that the NDA alliance plans to implement if elected. From free RTC bus travel for women to financial assistance for farmers and the unemployed, the promises made by the TDP leader are resonating with the people.

The villagers are pledging their support for the bicycle symbol and are determined to vote for Venkataprasad in the upcoming elections. They are ready to reject the lies and deceit of the current government and are hopeful for a brighter future under the leadership of the TDP.

Overall, the election campaign led by Kandikunta Venkataprasad in Sathya Sai District is gaining traction among the rural masses, who are eager for change and development in their communities.
















