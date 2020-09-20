TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar joins YSRCP

Amaravati: Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, TDP legislator representing the Visakhapatnam South constituency, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, giving a hint at his political leaning.

"Kumar met Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. Kumar's sons have joined the YSRCP," said a party official.

Kumar, his two sons, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy, Vallabaneni Vamsi, and another TDP MLA from Vijayawada and others met the Chief Minister.

Ganesh Kumar said he is happy to see his sons joining the YSRCP and heaped praises on Jagan, terming him as a leader with guts.

Declaring Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh proves the greatness of Jagan, he claimed.

The MLA also took a potshot at his party TDP, saying that it may not return to power.

Vijaysai Reddy said it is heartening to see Ganesh Kumar's family extending services to the people of Visakhapatnam. He said it is a good intention to serve the sociey.

According to Vijayasai Reddy, Ganesh Kumar's sons joining the YSRCP will strengthen the party. He added that educated people from the TDP are joining the YSRCP looking at the developmental works carried out by the Chief Minister.

He said that many leaders will join the ruling YSRCP in the future, and predicted that TDP will be decimated from Visakhapatnam.