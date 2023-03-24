  • Menu
TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha meets Chandrababu, thanks him for opportunity

Panchumarthi Anuradha who was elected as the MLC on behalf of TDP under MLA quota in Thursday has met party chief Chandrababu at his residence. She thanked Chandrababu for giving het a chance to win as a party candidate.

On this occasion, along with Chandrababu, party leaders Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and others congratulated Anuradha.

It is known that MLA quota MLC elections has given a shock to YSRCP with TDP winning one seat. It is learned that Some of YSRCP MLAs have cross voted to Panchumurthy Anuradha and secured a great victory.

