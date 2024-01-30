TDP mulls change of candidates for Narasannapeta & Rajam constituencies

Srikakulam: Opposition TDP is seriously thinking of changing its candidates in Rajam and Narasannapeta Assembly constituencies. TDP lost in both the constituencies in 2019 elections as Kondru Murali Mohan was defeated by YSRCP nominee in Rajam and Baggu Ramanamurty was defeated by YSRCP candidate, Dharmana Krishna Das in Narasannapeta.

Rajam Assembly constituency was reserved for SCs since 2009 general elections and Kondru Murali Mohan belongs to sub-community of SC category Maalas. But the TDP high is seriously thinking to alter the candidate here with leaders belonging to Relli or Madiga sub-castes of the same SC category to provide equal chances to leaders of other communities in the SC category other than Maala.

In Narasannapeta constituency also, the TDP is likely to alter its existing party in-charge, Baggu Ramana Murthy. He was elected from here in 2014 election as TDP candidate for the first time. But in 2019 election he was defeated by YSRCP candidate Dharmana Krishna Das.

The TDP is planning to field noted doctor Baggu Srinivasa Rao from Narasannapeta Assembly constituency. In this backdrop, sitting in-charges of the party in Rajam and Narasannapeta, Kondru Murali Mohan and Baggu Ramana Murthy, are making serious efforts to get the tickets and also gathering their followers to show their strength.