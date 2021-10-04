TDP not to contest Badvel bypoll

Mangalagiri: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that it would not contest in the by-election to the Badvel assembly constituency in Kadapa district.

The decision was taken unanimously at the party politburo meeting held under the leadership of party's national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu announced that their party has decided not to field its candidate in Badvel reserved Assembly segment against the wife of the deceased Dalit MLA.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that it was their party which has first introduced the tradition of not challenging the spouses in the by-elections that were caused by the death of the elected leaders.

The party politburo has decided to continue this tradition in the Badvel bypoll as well.