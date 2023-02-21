TDP office in Gannavaram attacked, party blames Vamsi

Vijayawada (NTR district): The TDP office was attacked and ransacked by suspected YSRCP workers in Gannavaram on Monday night.

Both TDP and YSRCP leaders are at logger heads due to some local issues. The TDP leaders have alleged that Vallabhaneni Vamsi was involved in the multilevel marketing scam. Vamsi moved the court and filed a defamation case also. In this backdrop, both TDP and YSP leaders levelling charges against one another.

On Monday, irate YSRCP workers allegedly torched a vehicle of a TDP leader in Gannavaram. They also attacked the party office and ransacked the furniture and computer. Police rushed to the TDP office and sent the YSRCP activists away from there.

On the other hand, local TDP activists staged a protest on the highway near Gannavaram over the incident and alleged that the police failed to act in time and prevent the attack on the party office.

The TDP local leaders alleged that the followers of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi had attacked their party office.

Reacting to the allegations, MLA Vamsi warned that the YSRCP activists would not tolerate the baseless allegations levelled against him by the TDP leaders. He said that TDP leaders made personal comments against him on changing the party from TDP to the YSRCP.

The MLA made it clear that he had no connection with the Sankalpasiddhi company, which collected money from locals and cheated. "It is a big scam and I had nothing to do it." Vamsi alleged the TDP leaders were resorting to character assassination and he moved the court against them.

Former MLC and TDP leader Buddha Venkanna challenged Vamsi for the showdown in

Gannavaram.

It is suspected that the statements made by TDP spokesperson Pattabhi added fuel to the fire in the whole episode. Pattabhi's harsh comments against were suspected to be reason behind the attack on TDP office in Gannavaram. War of words between the two leaders took an ugly turn on Monday and the TDP party office was ransacked and a car was set on fire.