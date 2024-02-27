TDP opts for Vasantha Krishna Prasad in Mylavaram

Vijayawada: Putting an end to several weeks of suspense and speculation, the TDP finally confirmed the name of Vasantha Krishna Prasad for Mylavaram Assembly constituency in NTR district.

Krishna Prasad is the YSRCP sitting MLA and deserted the party recently. The TDP offered him the ticket to contest the Assembly elections from the same Mylavaram constituency. Krishna Prasad on Monday launched the campaign and met some local people and sought their co-operation to win the elections.

Hetook the decision to quit the YSRCP after the party has announced new in-charge for the constituency. Local leader Tirumala Yadav was appointed as the in-charge of the constituency three weeks ago. Disappointed with the decision of the YSRCP leadership, Krishna Prasad decided to shift his loyalty to TDP.

He has been in touch with the TDP leaders and finally he got clearance from the TDP leadership to contest from Mylavaram.

Interacting with the local media on Monday, Krishna Prasad said that he is ready to work with any local TDP leader in Mylavaram and his objective is to win the elections. He made this announcement in the backdrop of political differences with Mylavaram TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao.

Mylavaram Assembly constituency is the stronghold for the Kamma leaders and candidates for over six decades. Mainstream political parties opt for Kamma candidates from Mylavaram constituency. The YSRCP has chosen BC candidate Jogi Ramesh in 2014 and Tirumala Yadav in 2024. Yadav belongs to BC caste and he was appointed as the in-charge of Mylavaram constituency.

The YSRCP is giving priority to the Backward Classes in some constituency and picked Yadav for Mylavaram.

Krishna Prasad is a senior politician and his father Vasantha Nageswara Rao had served as the home minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Ministerand TDP founder late NT Rama Rao.

Krishna Prasad has to depend on the support of former MLA Devineni UmaMaheswara Rao in Mylavaram. Devineni Uma has been a strong leader in Mylavaram for a long time and he has a large number of followers and supporters. But, the TDP leadership had opted for Krishna Prasad for the ensuing polls.

As part of the last attempt to get the ticket from Mylavaram, Devineni Uma on Sunday met TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. But, there was no response from the TDP chief.

Speculations were made that the TDP leadership would opt for Krishna Prasad because of his local contacts, reputation and prospects of winning the elections.