TDP playing cheap politics on drug bust, alleges YSRCP

Amaravati: Asserting that TDP leaders are indulging in cheap politics over drug bust in Gujarat, YSRCP Narsaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating the case and the opposition is making baseless allegations against the government creating panic among the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the MLA said that there is no link between the huge consignment of heroin in Gujarat and Vijayawada, where DRI, an apex body for anti-smuggling, intelligence and operations, had clearly stated that the investigation is going on.

However, the TDP leaders are making misleading statements and creating chaos in the state, he said and added that opposition leaders have no right to speak about such issues.

The MLA stated that Ashi Trading Company's address is in Vijayawada, but the company has no activities in Andhra Pradesh and is operating from Chennai, where the suspect had moved to Chennai almost eight years back.

He assured that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who strives for the good future of students and youth in the state will not allow drugs into Andhra Pradesh and also constituted Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to take serious action on anti-social activities.