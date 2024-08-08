Live
TDP Polit Bureau To Meet Today, to Forge Mission-2029 Plans
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau is convening today at the party's central office in Mangalagiri, spearheaded by TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 am, will focus on strategic plans for the upcoming elections, particularly Mission-2029.
Key topics on the agenda include discussions aimed at strengthening the party's institutional framework and consolidating voter support for the 2024 elections.
Additionally, the Polit Bureau will address the filling of nominated posts, with talks anticipated on positions to be allocated to party allies. Strategies to secure victories in upcoming MLC elections in North Coastal Andhra are also expected to be a focal point of the discussions.
This meeting marks the first Polit Bureau gathering since the coalition government took power, making it a crucial event for the party's future trajectory. Six key topics, including nominated positions, organizational affairs, and the selection of a new Telangana TDP president, will come under scrutiny.
Furthermore, the TDP plans to pass a resolution expressing gratitude to the Central government regarding fund allocations in the recent state budget.