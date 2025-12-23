Gujarat CM calls for stronger police-public trust to check crime

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called upon senior police officers to further strengthen the bridge of trust between the police and the public, asserting that public confidence is the most effective "intelligence bureau" for crime control.

He emphasised that citizens should face no difficulty in approaching the police and that people-centric policing must reach even the grassroots and rural levels.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day state-level Crime Conference in Gandhinagar, held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Senior officers, including the State Police Chief, Additional Directors General of Police, IGPs, Range IGs and District Superintendents of Police, are participating in the conference.

Highlighting Gujarat's peaceful law-and-order situation, CM Patel said the state's safety and security have laid the foundation for its emergence as a national role model for development.

He noted that global companies and industries are drawn to Gujarat due to its stable and secure environment, and credited this achievement to the vigilance, dedication and sense of duty of the state police force.

Addressing emerging challenges, the Chief Minister said that while the Gujarat Police is increasingly leveraging technology for crime prevention and detection, criminals are also misusing advanced tools.

He underlined the need for heightened vigilance and greater adoption of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to counter cybercrime and tech-enabled offences.

He also offered guidance on coastal security and urged uniform implementation of people-centric policing systems across the state.

CM Patel further stressed the importance of a humane approach towards drug-addicted youth, advocating rehabilitation through compassion, counselling and guidance rather than relying solely on punitive action.

He expressed hope that the conference would lead to constructive, result-oriented deliberations aimed at strengthening public safety.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the Gujarat Police have delivered outstanding performance not only in maintaining law and order, but also in crime detection, prevention and community outreach.

He lauded the force for decisive action against anti-social elements, effective crackdowns on cybercrime, and sustained efforts to address social issues. Sanghavi urged officers at all levels - from junior IPS officers to senior leadership - to keep an open mind and actively embrace new subjects and best practices presented during the conference.

He noted that the inclusion of DCP- and SP-level officers from cities and districts was intended to promote meaningful idea-sharing, encourage innovative use of technology and facilitate mutual learning across the force. Chief Secretary M.K. Das described crime conferences as highly significant forums for the state.

He said the deliberations would also focus on ensuring that key outcomes of the recent DG–IG Conference, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are effectively communicated and implemented at the field level.

Issues such as border and coastal security, investigation, operations, and crime prevention are on the agenda, Sanghavi said.



