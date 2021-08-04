TDP portal to help victims of 'Jagan misrule'

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday warned of a severe backlash from all sections of the society if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government goes on with its 'lawless rule' to harass the innocent public and the opposition activists.

Lokesh asserted that the time had come for everybody to rise and fight back against the cheap gangs and mobs of the ruling YSRCP leaders. There should be a collective effort and joint struggle by all the victimised sections to put an end to the chaotic regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy and to his factionist 'Raja Reddy constitution'.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked how long this autocratic YSRCP government would go on filing false cases and making illegal arrests of all those who questioned the repressive policies of this Chief Minister. Against this backdrop, the victimised sections may take the help of the iTDP digital forum and its services. Anybody can inform the atrocities of the YSRCP gangs and the errant police to the WhatsApp link provided in the website https://itdpblog.com/ for getting all the necessary help.

He called upon the iTDP activists to stand with the suffering people and individuals under the oppressive 'Tughlaq Reddy' misrule. Immediate moral and legal support should be rushed to the victims of this ruthless regime in every possible way. Lokesh said that the launch of the iTDP website was laudable and it was yet another step in the party's efforts to come to the rescue of people. TDP state general secretary and iTDP in-charge Ch Vijay and the iTDP activists were playing a key role in using social media platforms to expose the misdeeds of the ruling YSRCP at every level.

He stressed the need for waging a united struggle in order to show the lawless Jagan Mohan Reddy regime its rightful place in the state.