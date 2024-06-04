TDP predicted to win 8 Assembly seats in erstwhile Nellore dist

Nellore: In a remarkable recovery, the TDP which had performed miserably in Nellore district during the last Assembly elections, has significantly improved its performance in the district in the 2024 polls.

The party is expected to register comfortable victory in eight Assembly constituencies in the district and also bag the Nellore Lok Sabha seat. The voting has been almost one sided in favour of TDP in Nellore Lok Sabha constituency and the Assembly constituencies of Nellore City, Kovuru, Kavali, Udayagiri, Venkatagiri and Guduru.

The constituencies of Nellore Rural, Atmakuru and Sarvepalle witnessed a tough fight between the YSRCP and TDP. The YSRCP has the edge in Sulurupet constituency.

Compared to the previous elections, the TDP has fielded four fresh candidates for the Assembly polls – They include Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy (Kovuru), Nelavala Vijayasree (Sulurupet), Kavya Krishna Reddy (Kavali) and Kakarla Suresh (Udayagiri).

A mood of anti-incumbency among the people, silent revolt by the people against the candidates contesting on YSRCP banner and alleged grabbing of public and private lands by the ruling party legislators seem to have paved the way for the TDP to register massive victory in 2024 polls.

It may be recalled that the TDP received a big jolt in Nellore district in 2019 polls as it lost 10 Assembly seats and Nellore Lok Sabha seat. However, in 2014 polls, YSRCP faces a similar situation.

Interestingly, as many as fourcandidates Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Ramireddy Prathap Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Keliveti Sanjeevaiah who had emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019 in the constituencies of Sarvepalle, Kavali, Nellore Rural, and Sulurupet are now looking for a hat-trick.