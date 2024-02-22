TDP President Abdul Aziz Denounces Attacks on Media by YCP, Advocates for Press Freedom

President of Nellore Parliament TDP, Sheik Abdul Aziz, has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks on the media in Andhra Pradesh, attributing them to the fear of scrutiny and criticism by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party members. In a statement, Abdul Aziz underscored the importance of upholding press freedom and ensuring that the public's right to question authority remains protected.

Abdul Aziz asserted that the attacks on media outlets and journalists are indicative of attempts to suppress dissent and criticism, particularly in the face of probing inquiries into alleged corruption and malfeasance within the government. He criticized the YCP leadership for resorting to intimidation tactics and aggressive rhetoric against media representatives, emphasizing that such actions have no place in a democratic society.

Drawing attention to the essential role of the media in holding those in power accountable and safeguarding transparency, Abdul Aziz highlighted the dangers posed by authoritarian tendencies and attempts to curb freedom of expression. He called for unity against dictatorial tendencies and underscored the resilience of the public's voice in demanding accountability and transparency from elected officials.

Furthermore, Abdul Aziz echoed the sentiments of journalists who have voiced concerns over government efforts to suppress press freedom and limit public discourse. He emphasized the unwavering commitment of the media to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that the voices of the people are heard, despite facing challenges and attacks aimed at silencing dissent.

The statements by Abdul Aziz reflect a broader concern for the protection of press freedom and democratic values in the face of escalating tensions between the government and the media in Andhra Pradesh.