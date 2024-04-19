Live
TDP promises pension to BCs at 50 yrs of age
Guntur: Formerminister and TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana assured that they will bring a new Act to provide protection to the BCs.
He addressed Atmeeya Samavesam held under the aegis of Padmasali Sangham in Sattenapalli on Thursday.
He criticised the YSRCP government for doing nothing to the BCs. He recalled that the TDP government had implemented several welfare schemes for BCs and added that development is possible with the TDP.
He promised that the TDP alliance government will sanction Rs 4,000 monthly pension to the BCs at the age of 50 years. It will also implement a sub-plan for BCs besides spending Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years. He assured that they will extend welfare schemes to the BCs.