TDP reacts on insider trading

Amaravati: The TDP gave a befitting reply to the state government on the allegations of a land scam in the Amaravati. The TDP senior MLA Payyavula Keshav, who is facing the allegations, suggested the government to take the alleged lands under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016 and asked to give the properties to government. He even sent the Benamis Act to the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

He said, "Wherever you think that we have benami properties, you can take them under the Act, which was brought by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prohibit benami transactions."

Reacting to that, the Finance Minister said, "It is not that much easy. We have other laws too. All will be enforced"

The MLA stated, "Government identified 800 ration cardholders as our benamis. You send the list to the union government and take all the properties under the Act".

He also criticised that, only to shift the capital, the government has been misleading the public. It is like to kill a dog, they say it as mad.

He further questioned the treasury benches, "Why do you worry? Why do you fear? When we asked to take our alleged benami lands and the properties?".

Finance Minister stated that "Payyavula Vikramsimha purchased 2.13 acr on October 13, 2014, and another 1.96 acr of land on November 3, 2014, at Inavolu village in Tulluru mandal in Mangalagiri Sub Registrar Office. I am asking who is Payyavula Vikramasimha?".

Further, Rajendranath Reddy said that the Amaravati was notified after December 31, 2014. Then, how could the Vikramasimha purchased this land, which is nothing but breach of secrecy, he added.

"Benamis are different. We have initiated the action on them", he said.

Keshav said, "On 1.9.2014, the cabinet took the decision on capital. Then, on 4.9.2014 it was discussed in the Assembly. After that, the entire state knew it and all papers and TVs carried it. I purchased the lands only after the announcement".

Reacting on it, the Minister questioned that, how could the MLA purchase lands in the villages, which fall under the Amaravati capital, which is around 30 Kms away from either Guntur or Vijayawada? It indicated that there was a breach of trust and insider trading, he criticised.