TDP remarks irresponsible: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Objecting the criticism of TDP on clearing dues to Arogyasri and other welfare schemes related bills, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (Public Affairs) said the State is still bearing the brunt of the financial mess created by the previous government. He addressed media at Tadepalli in Guntur on Friday and said that it was heinous for TDP to politicize all issues at the hour of the crisis of COVID-19.

There is a financial burden on the state government due to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, he added. On the other hand, TDP leaders have been speaking in an irresponsible manner, he lambasted.

The opposition party statements are baseless and its remarks that contractors Bill's are cleared only shows their bent of mind, he said. "We have cleared Bill's of Aarogysri, fee reimbursement and other welfare schemes. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has left the state in debts and has not cleared health and power bills. Adding to this the current situation has become a huge burden to the state government", Ramakrishna Reddy opined.

He said that "While the government is working hard at this time, TDP leaders are trying to portray that the state has a good income. Moreover, TDP leaders are saying that the government has Rs 6,500 crore and not paying to the employees. All these statements are baseless and lies".