TDP reviews on arrangements for Shankaravam in Kuppam

Telugu Desam Party Chairman MLC Kancharla Srikanth attended a meeting of all party members in Kuppam Constituency to discuss the arrangements for Shankharavam.

The meeting, which was held in Kuppam Mandal, Kuppam Municipality, and Gudipalli Mandal, saw Srikanth actively participating and providing guidance to members. The event aims to ensure a successful and well-organized Shankharavam in the constituency.








X