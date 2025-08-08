TDP sabotaging Kondepi sarpanch elections: YSRCP

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders, including former ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, and Kondepi sarpanch candidate Mary, met Election Commissioner Neelam Sahni to complain against TDP irregularities in the Kondepi sarpanch elections.

TDP is using intimidation and forgery to undermine democracy. After a 14-year legal battle, the elections were set for August 10, but TDP forged Mary’s nomination withdrawal and harassed her, forcing her to flee her village. “TDP’s actions mock democracy,” Suresh said, submitting evidence and demanding an impartial probe.

Velampalli condemned TDP’s pattern of electoral misconduct, citing attacks on leaders like MLC Ramesh Yadav. YSRCP urged the Election Commission to ensure fair elections and protect democratic rights, warning of legal action if justice is denied. “Andhra Pradesh risks becoming synonymous with anarchy,” Srinivasa Rao added.