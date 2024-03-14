TDP Set to Announce Second List of Candidates for Assembly Elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is gearing up to unveil its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, with party leader Chandrababu Naidu confirming the announcement scheduled for Thursday. The highly anticipated list is expected to feature approximately 10 candidates for Member of Parliament (MP) positions and around 10 candidates for assembly seats. This development follows the earlier release of the party's first list comprising 94 candidates.

In line with the existing alliance agreements, wherein the TDP has allocated 31 seats to Janasena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party is set to contest in a total of 144 seats. Notably, the names of candidates for 50 seats are yet to be disclosed following the initial list release, adding to the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming announcement.

Leaders aspiring for TDP tickets engaged in discussions with Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, seeking clarity on their candidature prospects. Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, eyeing the Bhimili seat in Visakhapatnam district, met with the TDP chief accompanied by his son-in-law, former minister Ponguru Narayana. It has been revealed that Chandrababu Naidu is considering fielding Ganta in the Cheepurupalli constituency.

Furthermore, discussions were held between Nellore TDP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu regarding the selection of the Kovuru assembly candidate. Key party members, including Kadapa district's Jammalamadugu in-charge Bhupesh Reddy, Badwelu (SC) in-charge Ritesh Reddy, and Proddutur in-charge Praveenkumar Reddy, also met with Chandrababu to address the challenges in their respective constituencies.

Talks were held with leaders from Jammalamadugu and Badwelu, which have been allocated to the BJP as part of the alliance, underscoring the collaborative dynamics within the political landscape. Notable party figure Reddappagari Srinivasa Reddy was present during these discussions, reflecting the strategic deliberations being undertaken by the TDP leadership ahead of the impending elections.