TDP sets eyes on Kuppam municipal chairman post

Tirupati : TDP has been making swift moves to consolidate its position in Kuppam municipality, aiming to secure the municipal chairman post, which has remained vacant since the resignation of Dr Sudheer in November 2024.

Sudheer, who was elected as the municipal chairman from the YSRCP, stepped down from both his chairman post and councillor position before formally joining the TDP in Amaravati, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the 2021 municipal elections, when the YSRCP was in power at the state level, it secured a strong majority in Kuppam by winning 19 out of the total 25 wards, while the TDP had to be content with the remaining six.

Dr Sudheer was subsequently elected as the municipal chairman. However, after the formation of the NDA government in 2024, he attempted to switch allegiance to the TDP and eventually succeeded. His defection follows that of five other YSRCP councillors who had earlier joined the TDP, although one later returned to the YSRCP. Currently, the TDP holds 10 councillor positions, while the YSRCP maintains 14, with one ward remaining vacant.

Both parties are also entitled to an additional vote each, as MLCs K R J Bharath (YSRCP) and K Srikanth (TDP), who are ex-officio members in the municipality, can participate in the voting process.

As a result, the YSRCP commands 15 votes, while the TDP holds 11. To secure the chairman post, the TDP requires the support of at least three more councillors from the YSRCP.

Party leaders believe that once the municipal chairman election is officially announced, they will be able to garner the necessary numbers to claim victory. As MLA from the constituency, CM Naidu can also cast his vote though it is doubtful whether he takes that step.

For a council meeting to be convened, a minimum of 13 councillors must be present to meet the quorum requirements. In light of this, TDP leaders have been strategising their next moves, with MLC Srikanth expected to discuss the matter with the party high command and finalise the party’s stance.

Discussions may also focus on selecting the candidate for the chairman post. Since municipal council meetings are required to be held at least once every three months, the overdue session is likely to be scheduled soon.

The upcoming developments in this regard are expected to generate significant political heat in Kuppam.