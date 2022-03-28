TDP slams CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for 'undermining' teachers

Mangalagiri: TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday expressed concern that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was undermining the education system with total disregard for the future of the young generation.

Swamy said the Chief Minister did not fulfill his promise to take up DSC recruitment every year. On the other hand, the SGT posts were cancelled in the State.

In a statement here, the TDP MLA asked why the government failed to fill the 20,000 teacher vacancies. It was condemnable that GO No 37 was issued on March 24, 2022, cancelling over 4,764 SGT (secondary grade teacher) posts in 12 districts in the State. Every district lost 397 posts on an average.

He said the Chief Minister did great injustice to students of model schools which were formed in 2013 to provide English medium instruction. These schools were sanctioned 163 principals, 1,956 post graduate teachers (PGTs) and 1,141 trained graduate teachers (TGTs). They had no service rules till now and hence they were not availaing PF, health cards and such benefits.

The teachers were forced to sell liquor at the government shops. Swamy said some teachers lost their lives due to tensions following pressure from Nadu-Nedu works. No support was given to the families of teachers who succumbed to coronavirus. Over 5 lakh teachers turned into coolies due to indifference of the AP government during the pandemic.

The TDP MLA pointed out that some schools in the State already had only one teacher for all subjects. As classes 3, 4 and 5 were merged with high schools, the future of teachers became uncertain. Jagan Reddy said in the election campaign that he would give DSC every year but nothing of that sort happened in the past three years, he said.