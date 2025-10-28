TDP slams YSRCP for ‘corpse politics’ over Kurnool bus tragedy

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman A Ravi Naidu launched a skathing attack on the YSRCP, accusing it and its media wings of indulging in politics over dead bodies in connection with the recent Kurnool bus accident.

He alleged that instead of expressing condolences and showing empathy, YSRCP and its affiliated media were attempting to gain political mileage from the tragedy. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Monday, he said that even in a situation demanding compassion, YSRCP was resorting to corpse politics.

Recalling past incidents, Ravi Naidu said that during the YSRCP regime, when floods struck Tirupati, they served people through the NTR Trust but never engaged in political exploitation. He alleged that false stories were being circulated only to divert the goodwill the state had earned due to the arrival of the Google Data Centre project.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that Jagan had promised in 83 public meetings to seek votes only after implementing total prohibition, but in his own rule, he ran wine shops on a cash-and-carry basis.

The Saap chairman said that if Jagan had truly implemented a liquor ban, accidents like the Kurnool bus tragedy might have been prevented.

He claimed that nearly 75 per cent of the wine shops in the state were being operated by YSRCP members and warned that strict action would be taken against illegal belt shops.

He said the official probe found that the liquor consumed was from a licensed shop. Condemning such ‘valueless politics,’ he warned that if YSRCP continued its false propaganda, it would lose even the few seats it holds.

