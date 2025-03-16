TDP supporter killed by YSRCP rivals in Kurnool

Kurnool : A shocking murder has shaken Kurnool as political rivalry turned deadly. Sanjanna, a former YSRCP leader who recently joined the TDP during the elections, was brutally killed by his political opponents. Police suspect that a long-standing power struggle between the two factions led to this tragic incident. The took place at Shareen Nagar on Friday late evening.

Sanjanna’s family had political disputes with the family of Ramanjaneya (Anji) for quite some time. Sanjanna was associated with Katasani Rambhupal Reddy’s faction, while Anji belonged to Byreddy Siddharth Reddy’s group. Dissatisfied with Katasani’s leadership, Sanjanna switched to the TDP before the elections, intensifying the rivalry.

Three months ago, a major altercation took place between Sanjanna and Anji, which might have been the motive behind the murder. Anji already had criminal cases against him, and the police are now investigating his involvement in this attack. To prevent further tensions, authorities have deployed a police picket in the village.

Sanjanna’s family has a strong political background. His wife previously served as a YSRCP corporator, and his son Jayaram is currently holding the same position in the party. Sanjanna, a supporter of Byreddy Shabari, was in direct conflict with Anji’s faction, which backs Byreddy Siddharth Reddy.

The attack occurred around 9 pm while Sanjanna was returning from a meditation centre. He was ambushed by Anji’s associates from Shareen Nagar, and severely injured. Locals rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

This murder has sent shockwaves through the state’s political circles, as such incidents had not occurred in Rayalaseema in a long time. The police have increased their vigilance and assured a swift investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Kurnool DSP, J Babu Prasad said four to five people are being suspected to have involved in the brutal murder. However, no one was arrested so far as all are absconding. Man haunt has been launched to nab the assailants, said the DSP.