TDP to hold a meeting in Vijayawada Central Constituency

A political event is set to take place today in the Vijayawada Central Constituency, as leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena Party come together to address the residents of the area.

Scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM in Central Constituency's 28th Division Bhanu Nagar, the event will see participants starting from the Sai Baba Temple and making their way to the people of Central Constituency, providing them with a "Guarantee for the Future". The aim of this initiative is to engage with the community and address their concerns, with pamphlets being distributed to households to further explain the message.

Notable figures in attendance will include TDP Politburo Members, as well as Central Constituency Ex-Members Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Janasena Central Constituency Coordinator Bolishetti Vamsikrishna. Their presence is expected to lend weight to the event and encourage participation from the local community.

Leaders and activists from both the TDP and Janasena Party are encouraged to join in and support this program, in the hopes of making it a success and effectively reaching out to the people of the Central Constituency.