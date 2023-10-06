TDP to hold another unique protest on Saturday opposing arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Upset over the “overaction” of the state police which has been imposing restrictions on the movement of TDP activists and leaders at every stage and to protest against the “illegal” arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the party has decided to hold a unique protest on Saturday evening.

TDP has appealed to the people to switch off lights in their houses, come out and switch on mobile torch lights or candle lights. This decision was taken at a meeting held with party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday morning.











The party leaders apprised Lokesh about the success of the earlier protest where sounds were made by blowing whistles, drums, bells etc and how the police had been booking cases even when people were resorting to peaceful protests.



In fact police had been imposing fresh restrictions since Thursday evening when Lokesh reached Gannavaram airport. Party leaders and activists were not allowed to follow the convoy of Lokesh. Again on Friday when Lokesh left for Rajahmahendravaram to meet Naidu, leaders like Kollu Ravindra and Devneni Uma and their followers wanted to follow him. But they were stopped on the highway by police. This led to arguments between the leaders and the police and they protested on the road.

Enroute to Rajahmahendravaram police is checking all vehicles particularly at checkposts. Even three bus loads of farmers who wanted to go to meet Nara Bhuvaneswari and express solidarity were stopped, thoroughly checked and then allowed to go.