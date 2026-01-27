TDP to hold crucial leadership workshop today

Vijayawada: The ruling TDP is set to conduct a crucial workshop on January 27, Tuesday, at its party headquarters in Mangalagiri, aimed at strengthening leadership, fine-tuning organisational strategy and preparing the party to meet emerging political challenges. The workshop, to be attended by leaders from all 25 parliamentary constituencies, is expected to play a significant role in shaping the party’s future course after its victory in the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister party national N Chandrababu Naidu, along with TDP national general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh, will lead the deliberations. The focus will be on reinforcing the party from the grassroots level, developing second-line leadership and ensuring better coordination between the government and the party organisation.

The workshop comes against the backdrop of the recent completion of district committee appointments across the state. The party high command had constituted the new district committees by giving due importance to social representation, seniority and youth, while recognising the contribution of active grassroots workers. With this process concluded, attention has now shifted to the formation of the State committee.

Sources said Naidu and Lokesh are holding detailed discussions on assigning key responsibilities in the state committee, with a plan to strike a balance between experienced leaders and new faces. The leadership believes that a blend of experience and fresh energy will be vital to further consolidate the party’s base.

The upcoming workshop, considered one of the most important in the party’s recent history, will see the participation of TDP presidents, general secretaries and other key leaders from all parliamentary constituencies. Official invitations have already been sent.

During the sessions, Naidu is expected to guide the cadre on strengthening the party’s vote base at the field level, effectively taking government welfare schemes to the people, and addressing the concerns of party workers through proper coordination with the administration.

According to sources, Lokesh will be available at the TDP office in Mangalagiri from morning till evening, interacting personally with district-level leaders. He is expected to play a key role in guiding the youth wing and energising the cadre as the party moves forward with renewed momentum.