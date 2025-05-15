TDP to hold Mahanadu in Kadapa from May 27

Amaravati: The politburo of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which met under the leadership of national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday, decided to unveil a welfare calendar for implementation of key schemes. It also decided to organise Mahanadu, the party’s annual conclave, in Kadapa from May 27.

Addressing the media after the meeting, TDP politburo member and Minister K Atchannaidu said party’s highest decision-making body had resolved to launch a welfare calendar to ensure consistent implementation of welfare schemes throughout the year. Additionally, the TDP, in alliance with Jana Sena and BJP, will organize a three-day Tiranga rally starting May 16 to pay homage to martyrs of terrorist attacks. The politburo passed a resolution congratulating the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a significant move, it decided to disburse funds for three cylinders at once under the Deepam scheme, streamlining the process before cylinder bookings. The party also approved pensions for one lakh women, including single women and widows, under its welfare initiatives. Further, the TDP plans to launch the Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukheebhava schemes on June 12 and introduce free bus travel for women within two months.

The politburo extended its congratulations to member Nandamuri Balakrishna for receiving the Padma Bhushan award. On party restructuring, it endorsed a proposal by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh to limit party office-bearers to a maximum of three terms in the same post. As part of this reform, the TDP will replace mandal party presidents who have served more than three terms. The party also confirmed that its annual Mahanadu event will be held for three days starting May 27 in Kadapa. For the first time, the party is holding its annual conclave in the district. Preparations are already underway near Pabbapuram village in Kamalapuram, with land leveling in progress.