TDP urges government to declare Health Emergency in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP politburo member Pitani Satyanarayana demanded that both central and State governments should declare Health Emergency as the situation is alarming and many people are dying due to the deadly virus.

Speaking to reporters at Press Club here on Wednesday, he said both the governments miserably failed to control coronavirus. He also demanded for control of medical mafia immediately.

In this second wave, the medical mafia is looting the people in the guise of treatment and other tests. The governments are mere spectators though corona vaccines are being sold at high prices in the black market.

As per the Constitution, it is the duty of the governments to provide free medical aid to allcitizens. Due to lack of vision, the governments failed to provide required oxygen, medical equipmentand rapid kits, etc. The apex court can take suo moto case relating to the deaths due to lack of oxygen.

At the ground level, corona patients are not getting proper treatment and facing many problems dueto lack of beds, oxygen cylinders etc. He thanked Andhra Pradesh government for including the corona treatment in the Aarogya Sri scheme.

Why the variation in the prices of vaccines, he questioned. Many scanning centres are charging more than Rs 3,000 for scanning, he alleged. The nodal officers are not visitingthe hospitals allotted to them and not available to the people, he alleged.