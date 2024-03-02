TDP will clinch a victory in Nellore with joining of Vemireddy Prabhakar, says Chandrababu

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu made several statements regarding political developments in Nellore district and the upcoming elections. He emphasized the significance of Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and expressed confidence in winning in Nellore district with his support. Chandrababu extended an invitation to the Vemireddy couple to join TDP, highlighting their potential to serve the people and contribute to the party's mission.

Chandrababu criticized the ruling YCP, particularly Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of disregarding public opinion and driving away prominent leaders such as Anam, Kotam Reddy, and Mekapati Chandra Shekhar Reddy from the party. He contrasted TDP's approach of respecting diverse perspectives and focusing on the welfare of future generations.

In response to the upcoming elections, Chandrababu expressed confidence in the TDP-Jana Sena alliance and outlined the party's goals to secure victory in Nellore district. He highlighted the importance of selecting candidates carefully and conducting surveys to gauge public support, indicating a strategic approach to the electoral process.

Chandrababu also criticized the current state of affairs under the YCP government, citing concerns such as rising prices of essential commodities and the impact on employees. He stressed the need for a strong electoral performance in Nellore and predicted significant repercussions for the YCP if the TDP-Jana Sena alliance announces candidates for the majority of seats.