TDP will give Rs 10 lakh accident insurance: Sharani

Nellore: The Jagan government never cared about people during its five-year tenure and even cheated poor people, by not providing insurance to the families, who died with corona, criticised Ponguru Sharani, daughter of Nellore City TDP MLA candidate Dr P Narayana. She campaigned in support of her father at 11th division in the city on Thursday.

Later speaking with the media, Sharani said that Telugu Desam Party after coming to power, will provide Rs 5 lakh for natural death and Rs 10 lakh for accidental death under insurance.

Reminding that Narayana during his tenure as Minister from 2014-19 had completed 80 per cent of underground drainage and safe drinking water schemes in Nellore city, she pointed out that the YSRCP government didn’t complete the remaining 10% works. She alleged that the State government didn’t completed even one single development work, many eligible are not getting pensions, didn’t allotted Tidco houses to the beneficiaries. Assuring that TDP will solve all the problems of the people, Sharani urged people to elect Narayan as MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP in the coming elections.