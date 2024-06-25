  • Menu
TDP will recognise services of dedicated party leaders: Naidu

Guntur urban district TDP president Degala Prabhakar meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday
Highlights

Pats Guntur urban district TDP president Degala Prabhakar over the party winning the Guntur Lok Sabha seat and the two Assembly seats in Guntur city

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that the TDP will recognise the leaders who worked hard for the party and provide opportunities to them.

Guntur urban district president Degala Prabhakar met Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday and felicitated him on the grand victory of the party in the recent Assembly elections. Speaking on this occasion, Naidu said the party will recognise the services of the leaders who worked hard for the TDP when the party was in crisis and they would be provided opportunities in the days to come. He appreciated the efforts of Degala Prabhakar in ensuring that the TDP bagged the Guntur Lok Sabha seat and the two Assembly seats in Guntur city.

