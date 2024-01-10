TDP will secure thumping victory in polls: Bhuvaneswari

Kurnool: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, visited Kurnool district on Tuesday to express solidarity with the families of party activists who died after getting upset over the arrest of party chief.

She toured Yemmiganur and Mantralayam constituencies as part of the programme ‘Nijam Gelavali.’

Bhuvaneswari first visited the house of one Gonepadu Gopal at Peddakadabur village in the mandal where the head of the family died after learning about the “illegal” arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. She gave a cheque for Rs 3 lakh towards financial assistance. Speaking on the occasion, she told the family members not to lose courage and that the TDP would extend full support to the family.

Bhuvaneswari pointed out that the general elections are fast approaching. She exuded confidence that the TDP would certainly form the next government in the State after securing a thumping victory in the polls. She assured that one member of the family would be provided job after the TDP returns to power.

Similarly, she also visited Vallur village in Kowthalam mandal and spoke to Eeramma and later to Rangamma in Mantralayam. She instilled confidence among the families to be brave and wait for TDP to come to power. Only one-and-a-half months are left. Naidu is going to bring back the golden days, Bhuvaneswari said.

She also visited the houses of deceased party activists at Naguladinne in Nandavaram mandal, Agraharam and Alval villages in Gonegandla mandal. She gave each of the families cheque of Rs 3 lakh. She also paid floral tributes to the photos of the TDP workers and heads of the families who passed away following Naidu’s arrest.

Bhuvaneswari later speaking to mediapersons said the YSRCP government has illegally arrested Naidu after filing a false skill development case.

“The people should know the facts what the YSRCP government is doing. Hence I have taken up Nijam Gelavali Yatra,” she said.

As part of the Yatra, she was visiting families of TDP activists who lost their lives in a shock after the arrest of Naidu and consoling them. She was also assuring the families that the party would always extend its support.

Bhuvaneswari said that the people of State were waiting to teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP government and end the anarchic rule.

Earlier, when she arrived in the district, TDP activists extended a warm welcome to her.