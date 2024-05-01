Raashi Khanna exudes elegance in a traditional red ensemble

Live
Actress Raashi Khanna is making waves on the promotional front for her upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Baak'! The star recently shared a series of captivating pictures, exuding elegance in a traditional red ensemble.
Actress Raashi Khanna is making waves on the promotional front for her upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Baak'! The star recently shared a series of captivating pictures, exuding elegance in a traditional red ensemble. Dressed to impress for the movie's pre-release event, Raashi opted for a sleeveless red crop top paired with a matching lehenga and dupatta.
Adding a modern twist to her traditional attire, Raashi sported a chic high ponytail, complemented by statement gold earrings that added a touch of glamour to her look. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with a delicate blend of pink lipstick, matching eyeliner, and bold black mascara, accentuating her features with finesse. Silver bangles adorned her wrists, imparting an additional element of sophistication to her ensemble.
With her impeccable fashion choices and radiant appearance, Raashi Khanna has undoubtedly set the bar high for promotional looks, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her on-screen presence in 'Baak'. As the countdown to the film's release continues, Raashi's captivating appearances are only adding to the excitement, making the wait for 'Baak' all the more unbearable for her enthusiastic fanbase!