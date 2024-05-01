Chowman Hyderabad Introduces Its All-New Dessert Selection

No meal is complete without a sweet ending. In acknowledgment of those with a penchant for the sweeter side of life, Chowman Hyderabad is thrilled to unveil a tantalizing array of desserts for the very first time! With the launch of five new delectable, sweet treats, Chowman is poised to redefine the dining experience, introducing a fusion of flavors meticulously crafted by our master chefs.

Indulge your senses in our all-new dessert collection that includes Coconut Pineapple Panna Cotta with Honeycomb, Strawberry Panna Cotta, White Chocolate Mousse with Darsaan, Chocolate Mousse, and Coffee Parfait. Chowman invites you to embark on a culinary journey of sweet indulgence. Whether you're craving classic chocolate or seeking something more adventurous, our new dessert selection promises to satisfy every sweet tooth. Experience the fusion of flavors at Chowman Hyderabad today!

Location: Chowman - Madhapur & Kukatpally branches

Timing: 12 Noon – 10:30 PM

Helpline: 18008902150