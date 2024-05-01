NDA Alliance Candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy Receives Warm Welcome in Bapuji Nagar, Promises Development

Residents of Bapuji Nagar in the 29th Ward of Kavali Town extended a warm welcome to NDA alliance candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy as she visited their locality. People volunteered to come out of their homes to show their support for Reddy, who promised to address the major issues of roads and drainage in the area.

"I will make Bapuji Nagar beautiful again," Reddy assured the residents as she highlighted the neglect and lack of development in the area. She criticized the current MLA for being "mindless and money hungry," and not focusing on the much-needed infrastructure improvements.

"This area is the pinnacle of the negligence of the rulers," Reddy emphasized, promising to prioritize the development of Bapuji Nagar if elected as MLA. "If given one chance as an MLA, I will show what development means," she added.

The residents expressed their support for Reddy's vision for improvement and development in their community. With her commitment to addressing their concerns and bringing about positive change, Reddy received a strong show of support from the people of Bapuji Nagar.