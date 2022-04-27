TDP Women wing throngs to AP Women Commission office, tension erupts

The Telugu Desam Party women wing has stormed to Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, which created a tense atmosphere there. However, hundreds of policemen already deployed there prevented Telugu Desam Party women leaders from entering the office.



With this, Telugu women staged a protest at the commission office under the auspices of TDP women state president Vangalapudi Anita.

The family members of the Vijayawada rape victim took part in it.

She questioned on how many of the incidents did government acted tough. The women said they had the right to complain to the commission. She questioned over the negligence in the rape case at the hospital.

It is learned that TDP chief Chandrababu and senior party leader Bonda Uma were issued notices by Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma for insulting her in the Vijayawada government hospital. They are due to appear in court today.

However, TDP clarified that the Women's Commission does not have the power to issue notices while former TDP MLA Bonda Uma, on the other hand, said he was not going to trial.