TDP writes to the governor and Assembly speaker on govt violating BAC agenda

The TDP legislature has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Assembly Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram. They complained that the government had violated the BAC agenda in the House. In the letter, the TDP wrote that the debate on the three Capital bills already passed in the assembly and the BAC had decided to hold the assembly sessions for three days only. "It is a bad tradition to extend the assembly without BAC meeting," TDP wrote in the letter.

It was recalled on this occasion that it was against the Rules to discuss the bills sent to the Select Committee by the Legislative Council. They said that they boycotted the assembly session against the bills being debated in assembly once again.

However, on the other hand, TDP is likely to hold the meeting of the legislature in the afternoon to discuss the strategy to be implemented in the wake of the Cabinet approving the repeal of Legislative council.