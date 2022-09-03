TDP yet to decide on alliances for 2024 polls: Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he never spoke on alliances for the next Assembly elections in 2024.

He said that the decision on any alliances will be taken at an appropriate time as per requirement keeping in view the interests of State. Addressing TDP State committee meeting at party's office at Mangalagiri on Friday, the TDP chief said that party leaders should win the confidence of people by rendering their services at the field level.

Hitting out at the ruling YSR Congress Party for its anti-people's policies, Naidu said the people were waiting eagerly to teach a lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He appealed people to protect the interests of State by moving forward with slogans of quit Jagan and Save Andhra Pradesh. He said there was no safety to even YSR Congress leaders in state. Appealing to the party leaders to get prepared for Graduate MLC elections, Chandrababu Naidu said party leaders should be alert on voters list or else the list will be tampered. Naidu announced names of MLC candidates as Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy representing West Rayalaseema and Kancharla Srikanth representing East Rayalaseema. He said that the MLC candidate of Visakhapatnam will be announced soon. He said party in-charges and observers should stay in their respective constituencies from Friday onwards.

Naidu said that the rulers need to have a vision as to how to develop the State. They should not try to spread hatred among different sections of people. He regretted that under the current YSR regime, attempts were being made to create differences among different sections.

The TDP chief recalled that the party has successfully completed 40 years of existence. " Also 27 years ago on this day I took charge as the Chief Minister of united AP for the first time."

The State will always remember the good works that the TDP has done during its rule. Naidu recalled that party founder N T Rama Rao has introduced welfare schemes like food security in the State for the first time.