TDP, YSRCP in triangle love with BJP: Sharmila

Madanapalle(Annamayya district): AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy lashed out at both the TDP and YSRCP governments of the past decade for their failure to complete the capital city project in Andhra Pradesh, leaving the state in limbo and its citizens uncertain about their future.

As part of her AP Nyay Yatra campaign, she conducted roadshows in Piler, Madanapalle, and Thamballapalle constituencies of the former Chittoor district, where she addressed the people.

Sharmila didn't mince words in her criticism of both former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of colluding with the BJP. While Naidu maintained a direct alliance with the BJP, she pointed out that Jagan's alliance was more indirect, likening their relationship to a ‘triangle love story’.

She emphasised that this alignment prevented them from holding the Central government accountable for various issues, resulting in the absence of a capital city, stalled development, the lack of Special Category Status (SCS) and the incomplete Polavaram project.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the tenure of former CM YS Raja Sekhar Reddy, during which farmers received extensive government support, Sharmila criticised the current YSRCP government for neglecting farmers’ welfare.

She highlighted the absence of crop loss insurance, subsidies for drip irrigation and input subsidies. Additionally, she noted a significant disparity between the availability of 13 commodities in ration shops during YSR’s time compared to the present, where only rice is provided even though the prices of essential goods were soaring.

She criticised CM Jagan for ignoring the fulfilment of his promises mentioned in the manifesto. There was no prohibition of liquor as was promised. AP has become a mafia state with land and sand mafia, murder politics, goondaism, etc., Further, Jagan has neglected the development of the state and became a slave in the hands of BJP which has cheated AP immensely.

Asserting that the Congress party was the only viable option for the state's development, Sharmila warned that voting for either the TDP or YSRCP would essentially translate to support for the BJP. She pledged that a Congress government would secure SCS for Andhra Pradesh for a decade and promptly fill the 2.25 lakh vacant jobs upon assuming power, with her first act as leader being the fulfilment of this promise.

In her critique of local MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy in Piler, Sharmila accused him of being a mere puppet under the control of minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

She alleged that while Peddireddi engaged in corruption, the local MLA remained passive and failed to fulfill any of his commitments. Urging the electorate to vote for Congress candidates B Somasekhar Reddy (Piler), Pawan Kumar Reddy (Madanapalle) and MN Chandrasekahar Reddy (Thamballapalle), Sharmila positioned the Congress party as the beacon of hope for Andhra Pradesh's future.