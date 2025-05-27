TDP's grand Mahanadu festival kicks off in Kadapa

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has commenced its much-anticipated Mahanadu festival in Kadapa district, celebrating its recent victory in the 2024 assembly elections. The three-day event, described as a significant occasion for TDP leaders, activists, and supporters, has seen the area adorned with yellow flags and green arches to reflect the party's spirit. Participants are expected to travel from across the state, despite light rain, with arrangements made to ensure a smooth experience.





Organised on the outskirts of Kadapa in Cherlopalli, the Mahanadu features extensive preparations, including allocations of 140 acres for the public meeting and 450 acres for vehicle parking. Over the three days, six main issues will be discussed, highlighting the TDP's fundamental principles and future objectives. These topics encompass worker leadership, youth empowerment, the global recognition of the Telugu community, women's strength, social justice for the underprivileged, and support for food providers.

The event is set to commence at 10:30 am, featuring participation from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, various ministers, MLAs, and party leaders. The opening day will include discussions regarding the party's organisational matters, led by Minister Nara Lokesh, and nominations for the TDP presidential election. A significant public gathering is anticipated, with an expected turnout of up to 500,000 attendees.





Today's agenda includes:

- Registration of delegates from 8:30 am to 10:00 am

- A photo exhibition from 10:00 am to 10:45 am, alongside a blood donation camp

- Unveiling of the party flag during the delegate meeting at 10:45 am, followed by lighting a lamp

- A speech by the party's state president from 11:30 am to 11:45 am

- A speech by CM Chandrababu Naidu

- A discussion on the introduction of TDP's core principles and related six topics at 1:00 pm

- Notification for the TDP national president election at 1:00 pm

- Discussions on worker leadership from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm

- Debates on youth welfare, employment, and technology in public administration from 3:30 pm

- Discussions on state development, infrastructure, and backward regions from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm



