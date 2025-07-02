Teacher enrols daughter in municipal school

Rajamahendravaram: In a heartening move that highlights faith in the public education system, Chintapalli Srinivas, a Social Studies Assistant Teacher at Chunnilal Jaju Municipal High School in Rajamahendravaram has enrolled his daughter, Mary Grace in Class 8 at the same municipal school.

Previously, while posted at Sri Nagaraja Municipal Corporation High School, Srinivas had admitted his daughter to Class 7 there. Following his recent transfer to Chunnilal Jaju School, he chose to continue her education in this school.

Srinivas said, “Last year, municipal high schools in the city delivered excellent results in the Class 10 Board exams. I decided to keep my only daughter in a government school, convinced by the quality of education and discipline these schools offer.”

His decision drew praise from many in the education community. Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, Chunnilal Jaju School Headmistress R Seethamalakshmi, Sri Nagaraja School Headmaster Chakradhar, and teachers S Ravi Kishore and Parasa Jagannadha Rao appreciated Srinivas’s inspiring stand.

At a time when most government-employed teachers opt to send their children to private institutions, Srinivas’s decision to place trust in the very system he serves is being widely lauded. His action stands as a model of integrity and confidence in public education.